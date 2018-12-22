RPO dissatisfied with police performance

FAISALABAD: RPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar has expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of divisional police for failing in controlling crimes. Addressing the anti-crime meeting of the regional police here on Friday, the RPO announced to appoint crime fighter SHOs to arrest POs, absconders and diehard criminals. He directed the CPO Faisalabad and the DPOs of Toba Tek Singh, Jhang and Chiniot districts of Faisalabad Region to take stringent measures against the criminals especially against the POs. He also directed the DPOs to take strict measures against the habitual criminals and arrest the accused involved in kidnapping of small children and abduction of women. CPO Ashfaq Ahmad Khan attended the meeting while the DPOs of Chiniot, Jhang and Toba Tek Singh participated through Video Link. The RPO directed the DPOs to launch a vigorous campaign against the kite flyers and wheelie doers.