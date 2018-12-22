close
Sat Dec 22, 2018
Three IOs suspended for poor investigation

OC
Our Correspondent
December 22, 2018

DERA GHAZI KHAN: The RPO suspended three investigation officers on the charge of poor investigation in a murder case. He also ordered departmental inquiry against them. Earlier, the body of Shah Nawaz was recovered from Manka Canal in the jurisdiction of Gadai police station a couple of months ago. The family of the deceased alleged that he was killed by Naeem and Samiullah. During the case investigation, SI Sadiq Hussain did not get photograph of the location and showed his professional negligence. Similarly, the findings revealed that incharge crime scene unit ASI Mohiuddin did not collect solid evidences from crime scene while SI Abdul Ghaffar who was assigned to investigate murder case as the third IO did not call the accused nominated by the complainant.

