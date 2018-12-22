Currency smuggling case: SCC issues warrants for Ayyan

RAWALPINDI: The Special Customs Court (SCC), Rawalpindi, Judge Arshad Bhutta, has again issued non-bailable warrant for supermodel Ayyan Ali arrest in the currency smuggling case here on Friday. The decision was taken after Ayyan failed to appear in the court multiple times after being summoned in the case. However, the fashion model’s counsel informed the court that the defendant had been permitted to travel abroad due to ill-health and will return to the country in February. Stating that the warrants will not be revoked until Ayyan surrenders, the court said the accused failed to appear before the judge for three years. Adjourning the hearing till January 18, 2019, the judge remarked that the trial shall resume in the absence of the accused. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has unearthed a link of model Ayyan Ali with fake bank accounts. Sources said, “Transactions of millions of rupees had been made in Ayyan Ali's account from fake accounts.” The Joint Investigation Team (JIT), headed by Ahsan Sadiq, unearthed the links of Ayyan Ali's bank account with bogus one, sources said. The supermodel was absconding from trial in a currency smuggling case after fleecing abroad under false pretences. She did not appear in the court in 50 proceedings. The court ordered Customs officials to arrest the accused and produce her in the court by January 18, 2019, at any cost. In 2015, Ayyan Ali was arrested at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto International Airport while boarding a flight to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with $506,800 without the permission of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). She was sent to jail, and the government put her name on the Exit Control List (ECL). But she, subsequently, left for Dubai after she was released on bail and a court ordered the removal of her name from the ECL.