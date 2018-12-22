close
Sat Dec 22, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 22, 2018

Four al-Qaeda Indian Subcontinent terrorists nabbed

Top Story

MULTAN: A special team of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Friday rounded up four alleged terrorists of Al-Qaida Indian Sub-continent and recovered explosives from them, said the CTD officials.

A special CTD team raided a hideout in Dera Ghazi Khan and arrested four terrorists.

Talking to The News, a senior official of the CTD said that hand grenades, pistol and cash were recovered from them.

The terrorists were planning to attack the offices of law enforcement agencies in DG Khan. The arrested terrorists were identified as Sajjad, Imtiaz, Ahmed Mouavia and Abbas.

