Chohan explains what Nawaz whispered to Shahbaz

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Fayyazul Hasan Chohan has claimed that Nawaz Sharif has advised his brother Shahbaz Sharif, the opposition leader in National Assembly, to keep away from Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairman. Asif Ali Zardari.

Talking to the media here on Friday, he sarcastically said that Zardari had named himself 18th Amendment, while his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari believes himself to be the 19th amendment.

Nawaz told Shahbaz that Zardari had thought of reviving the Charter of Democracy only after cases were initiated against him He said the credit of corruption in the country goes only to the Sharif family. Nawaz has always done politics of Changa Manga (a reference to Nawaz Sharif taking the MPAs to Changa Manga) to stop them from changing their loyalties. He said who was responsible if the bleak picture of the country painted by Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Asfandyar Wali.

The minister claimed that the opposition leaders were seeking NRO (secret deal) directly from the state institutions. He Shahbaz Sharif did not create a province in southern Punjab while it enjoyed two-thirds majority in the Punjab Assembly. But now, he is calling for the south Punjab province.

The minister said a special committee has been formed which was working for creation of the province. He hoped progress on the issue in one year time period.