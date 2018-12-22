LHC seeks reply from govt on Basant

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday issued notices to Punjab chief secretary, home secretary and deputy commissioner Lahore on a petition challenging the decision of the provincial government to allow “Basant” celebration.

Justice Aminuddin Khan directed a provincial law officer to seek instructions from the respondents and submit their replies by December 26.

Earlier, Advocate Safdar Shaheen Pirzada contended that the government decided to permit Basant only to divert public attention from real issues. He said the Supreme Court had put a ban on the kite flying taking notice of increasing deaths of innocent children due to the chemical coated twine used for flying kites.

The lawyer contended that Basant had never been a celebration, sport or enjoyment rather it became one of the most potent uncontrollable, violent and terror, which caused loss of human lives in Lahore and other big cities of the province. He said people, including children riding or travelling on motorcycles had been the victims of kite-flying as most of them could not survive after the killer twine cut their throats. He argued that the Constitution recognised and ensures movement of individuals freely, fairly, without any fear or obstruction except areas declared prohibited for common person for security reasons, but in this sort of activity the liberty as well as independent movement of all pedestrians as well as motorcyclists would be at stake.

He pointed out that during the celebration of Basant a lot of other illegal activities, including firing in the air were openly committed that led to loss of human lives.

The counsel prayed to the court to restrain the provincial government from celebrating Basant as it will create chaos and destruction of valuable lives, including motorcyclists, pedestrians and others.