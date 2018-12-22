Shahbaz meets NA speaker

ISLAMABAD: Opposition leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif Friday assured Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar for all out cooperation on enactment of legislation and resolving the public issues.

The meeting was held at Asad Qaisar’s chamber at the Parliament House. The speaker congratulated Shahbaz Sharif on his election as chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and expressed his confidence that under the leadership of the opposition leader the PAC will play its constitutional role effectively.

Asad Qaisar said that the Parliament will strengthen and process of enactment of effective legislation will become possible with the formation of standing committees.

“We have to play bipartisan role for the enactment of effective legislation,” the speaker said. He said coordination between the government and opposition is inevitable for promotion of parliamentary democracy. He expressed the desire for harmony between government and opposition parties and passion to tolerate each other to run the proceeding of the House smoothly. The speaker expressed hope that the leader of opposition will play his due role for smooth functioning of the House. He appreciated the positive role played by the opposition in connection with constitution of standing committees.

Shahbaz Sharif assured the speaker his full cooperation in enactment of legislation and thanked him for issuance of production order of Khawaja Saad Rafique on his request.

Appreciating the role of speaker to run the proceeding of the House above the party afflation, he said the speaker’s neutrality has increased the dignity of the House.

“My party and members admire your role as speaker of the National Assembly,” he said. The opposition leader said that amicably resolving the matters pertaining to the standing committees is evidence of speaker’s acumen and statesmanship.