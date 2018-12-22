Tribute paid to cricket legend Hanif

LAHORE: World’s top most search engine, Google paid tribute to Pakistan’s legendary cricketer ‘Little Master’ Hanif Mohammad with its doodle feature on his 84th birthday which is celebrated on December 21. Google honoured prominent personalities and occasions with special logos that it calls ‘doodles’. The search engine giant posted a Doodle to mark the birth anniversary of Hanif Mohammad on Friday. In the past, Google also paid tribute to Pakistan’s prominent personalities, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Abdul Sattar Edhi, Noor Jehan, Nazia Hassan, Fatima Surayya Bajia and many others. Hanif Mohammad, also known as “The Original Little Master,” set numerous records in Test cricket—the sport’s highest level. He played the longest innings in history (16 hours), was the first Pakistani player to score a triple century. The little master, over the next 17 years, played 55 test matches for Pakistan—11 of them as team captain—and scored a total of 3,915 runs. Considered one of the best batsmen ever to play the sport, Mohammad even surpassed the great Don Bradman’s record for the highest individual innings.