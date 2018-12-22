close
Sat Dec 22, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 22, 2018

PMWF general council meeting today

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 22, 2018

LAHORE: General council meeting of Pakistan Mas-Wrestling Federation (PMWF) is going to be held on December 22 at in Sports Gymnasium of University of the Punjab New Campus Lahore followed by National Mas-Wrestling Championship. The meeting will also elect its new office-bearers. The meeting will be followed by 2nd Kyrgyz Ambassador National Mas-Wrestling Championship 2018 on December 23 at the same venue in which all provinces of Pakistan and departments namely Pakistan Police, Pakistan Railways, SNGPL, Pakistan Wapda, Pakistan Army and HEC would participate. Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan H.E Erik Beishembiev will be the chief guest of the opening ceremony.

