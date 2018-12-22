close
Sat Dec 22, 2018
AFP
December 22, 2018

Northampton declared winners of snowed out tie

Sports

PARIS: Northampton were declared winners of their snowed out Challenge Cup match in Timisoara, European Professional Club Rugby announced on Friday.Last Saturday’s match in Romania against Timisoara Saracens was called off by referee Joy Neville after “heavy snow had rendered the pitch at the Dan Paltinisanu Stadium unplayable”.

An independent disciplinary commission concluded that the Romanian club “had not taken all necessary steps to prepare and protect the playing surface” and fined them 30,000 euros ($34,200) while awarding the Saints a maximum five points.

That lifts Northampton onto 15 points in their pool. That is the best of any second-place team in the competition and also puts the Saints five points behind pool leaders Clermont, already sure of a last-eight berth, who they visit on January 12.

