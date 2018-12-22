Raman named coach, Raj to lead Indian women team

NEW DELHI: Former India batsman W.V. Raman has been appointed head coach of the women’s cricket team, days after an acrimonious row over a star player’s omission from the Twenty20 World Cup.

Former South African cricketer Gary Kirsten was the top choice but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said he was ineligible due to an ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) contract.

Raman, who played 11 Tests, replaces Ramesh Powar whose term ended abruptly last month after Indian star Mithali Raj accused him of bias and trying to destroy her career. The row had erupted after Raj, the highest run- scorer in the women’s international game, was left out of the team for the semi-final against England in the recent Twenty20 World Cup. The Indians lost the game by eight wickets.

Meanwhile Veda Krishnamurthy has been dropped from India’s limited over squads for the tour of New Zealand. She has been replaced by Mona Meshram in the ODI squad. That was the only change from the ODI squad that played against Sri Lanka in September.

Squads: ODIs: Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc) , Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Deepti Sharma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Jemimah Rodrigues, Mona Meshram, Taniya Bhatia, Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Mansi Joshi, Shikha Pandey

T20Is: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Anuja Patil, Ekta Bisht, Dayalan

Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Arundhati Reddy, Priya Puniya, Shikha Pandey.