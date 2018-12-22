Jinnah, Winter Cup races to be run today

LAHORE: The Jinnah Cup and Winter Cup are the main features within seven Atia Plate races lined up for this Saturday’s Winter Meet at Lahore Race Club.

The stewards of LPC have brought forward the races for a day instead of holding it on Sunday with plan to start the races twice a week with second day of activity being Wednesday.

The Jinnah Cup is a featured race for three years aged ponies with no particular favorites but still Al Akbar is believed to be the best. After pre race assessment the stewards have shortlisted seven novice child horses for the race that will cover a distance of 1600 metres. These (horses) are not new to the course as they have been showing some great agility and endurance over the last year or so. But which one of them would make an impact at the racecourse today is left to be seen.

Whereas, the Winter Cup have 12 class V and VI horses set to run for 1100 metres distance. These are the ones who have been tasting the dust of the course for quite a while now and from among them Gondal Prince has been declared as the top favourite.

As of Atia Plate races which are seven in number have class VII horses accept for the last which is of class VI. However, all of these races are of different divisions and would cover a distance of 1000 metres each to determine the ultimate winner. The activity will start at 11.00 am and the cup races are expected to saddle off after 2.00 pm.

Races details: First race: Favourite Free My Heart, place Dance of Life and fluke Bright Life. Other participants: Fahad the Great, Bea Asool, Baby Accurate, Nevada, Public Fancy, Man Maujee, Bet Of The Day, Sonay Ki Chirya, Beach Beauty, ZiI Prince, Sheba, Neel Kanwal, Fakhta, Race Da Prince.

Second race: Favourite Golden Apple, place Babbu Prince and fluke On The Spot Win. Other participants: Mehmoor Princess, Sohna Lal, Start Me Up, Umer Queen, Laili, Good Action, Mozrat, Meri Sahiba, Janab, Hyper Trapper, Green One, Maria

Third race: Favourite Music Boy, place Queen Esmeralda and fluke Conflict Zone. Other participants: Asim Prince, Lucky Sohna, Bholi Bhali, Lovey Dovey, Bea Wafa, Mohni Queen, Wali Choice, King Queen, Marshal, Successful

Fourth race: Favourite Sarai Norang, place Anmole One and fluke AI Ilan. Other participants: Red Boy, Turab Prince, Ubbi, Big Lady, Butt The Great, Aya Darwaish, Sweet Sania

Fifth race: Favourite Sweet Miracle, place Safdar Princess and fluke Fancy Boy. Other participants: Day Light, Haider Jan, Punjabi Style, Goloo Prince, Gambier Boy, Rani Shahwan De, High On Life, Desert Rain

The sixth race: is Jinnah Cup which has no identified favourites but still Al Akbar is believed to be the best, Fabulous One and Big Act and other participants are Last Dance, Sahib, Goleke Queen and Toronto.

Seventh race: is the Winter Cup that has favourite in Gondal Prince, place Salem-e-Dare and fluke Battle Front. Other participants are Mighty Wings, Abdullah Choice, Dangal, Simba, Helena, Jabber Prince, Sublime, Malik’s Love, Phenomenal One

Eighth race: Favourite Rashk-e-Qamar, place Bet Fair and fluke Abdullah Princess. Other participants: Sinner, Timbo, Montreal, Candle, Minding and Moon Soon.

Ninth race: favourite Nanook, place Neeli The Great and fluke Piyara Sayeen. Other participants: Natalia, Miss Ravi Road, The Game Changer, Piyara Karam, Titli, Victory Free.