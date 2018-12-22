US Consul General backs women cricket

LAHORE: US Consulate General Lahore in its sporting initiative organised a Cricket Coaching Camp to Support Women’s Leadership. US Consul General Colleen Crenwelge Friday welcomed 25 young women between the ages of 12 and 20 to a cricket coaching camp organised in Lahore in collaboration with the Pakistan Cricket Board, the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and Galaxy Sports. The purpose of the programme was to promote gender equality and women’s empowerment through the game of cricket, focusing on leadership and team building skills. During the camp, the young women attended interactive sessions on team building and leadership skills led by Pakistan’s international field hockey star Rabia Qadir and Pakistani cricketer and commentator Marina Iqbal. Participants also toured the PCB Museum and the NCA. Crenwelge later told the participants: “investing in women produces positive effects far beyond the individual. Empowering women and ensuring their voices are heard results in stronger families, stronger communities, and stronger countries.”