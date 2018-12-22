close
Sat Dec 22, 2018
December 22, 2018

‘Hazard can be Chelsea’s all-time great’

Sports

LONDON: Chelsea assistant manager Gianfranco Zola has urged Eden Hazard to reject a potential offer from Real Madrid and focus on becoming the Blues’ all-time greatest player.

Hazard has been strongly linked with Real for several months after the Belgium star refused to rule out a move to the Bernabeu and admitted playing for the Spanish giants would be a dream come true.

The 27-year-old’s current contract with Chelsea expires in June 2020 and he is yet to agree to an extension as he weighs up his future.Chelsea have reportedly offered to make Hazard the highest paid player in the club’s history in a bid to keep him.

