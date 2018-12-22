Broadcasting rights of PSL-4 sold but figures kept secret

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board Friday claimed this it has sold its broadcasting and advertisement rights of the fourth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL-4) to a consortium on lucrative terms which is 358 per cent more than the previous three years.

The PCB in its statement declared that it has hit a six in the sale of PSL rights for a term of three years i.e. from 2019 to 2021.However, it kept the final figure on the agreement confidential. “We have successfully exceeded our targets for the new PSL broadcast and live-streaming rights,” Ehsan Mani, Chairman of the PCB, said.

The bid process for the new rights cycle saw tremendous interest from multiple parties, with added focus on the live-streaming rights of PSL-4 in a growing digital market. “I would like to thank all the companies who expressed their interest in partnering with us for the next three years. We value and appreciate their interest and support,” concluded Mani.

HBL PSL-4 returns to action with a glittering opening ceremony in Dubai followed by the opening game between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars on February 14, 2019. For the first time in the short history of this tournament, eight matches at the backend of the tournament with Lahore staging three and Karachi hosting five, including the March 17, 2019 final.