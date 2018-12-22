Imam, Haris give Pakistan winning start in S Africa

LAHORE: Pakistan were off to winning start on their South African tour after having won warm- up match against CSA XI by six wickets at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Friday.

According to information available here pursuing a modest 195-run target in the fourth innings, the hosts lost in the final session of the three-day fixture.Opener Imam-ul-Haq and middle-order kingpin Haris Sohail struck solid half-centuries, while spinner Kyle Simmonds took two wickets.

Amir first bagged three for 35 in 12 overs as the hosts declared on 182 for seven at Willowmoore Park.Neil Brand top-scored for the home side with 71 (145 balls, 6 fours, 1 six), while there were useful 30s from captain Marques Ackerman (32) and Onke Nyaku (37). That enabled the South Africans to set a target of 195 in around 50 overs.

The Pakistanis were rarely troubled in their chase thanks to the anchoring innings played by Imam-ul-Haq.The opener made 66 (93 balls, 10 fours) as he shared in a first-wicket stand of 42 with Shan Masood, who made 24, before Fakhar Zaman followed soon after for 17, the men to strike being Thandolwethu Mnyaka (1/20) and Kyle Simmonds (2/79).

But Imam-ul-Haq added 96 with top-scorer Sohail for the third wicket, and even though he fell not long after, a brisk and unbeaten 73 (87 balls, 10 fours, 2 sixes) by the latter helped the touring side reach their target in 40.2 overs.

The match was highlighted by fine centuries from host captain Marques Ackerman in the first innings – and visiting duo Azhar Ali and Babar Azam in the second. The match provided the Pakistanis with valuable preparation ahead of a challenging three-Test series against South Africa. The first Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion will start on December 26. Tests two and three will follow at Newlands in Cape Town and the Wanderers in Johannesburg, respectively.