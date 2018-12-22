Corps commander lauds KP police sacrifices in war on terror

PESHAWAR: Corps Commander Peshawar Lt General Mazhar Shaheen on Friday appreciated the sacrifices of the KP police in the war against terrorism.

He placed a floral wreath on the monument of Police Shuhada (martyrs) during his visit to the Central Police Office. Later, he met IGP Salahuddin Khan Mahsud at his office and discussed with him professional matters in the context of the war against terror.

The corps commander said that both the Pakistan Army and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police were fighting against the terrorists as a team and were achieving continuous successes against the common enemy.

He said the KP police despite limited resources performed leading role beyond its capacity and thus earned a name and fame of one of the bravest and courageous police force both at the national and international levels through sheer hard work and hot pursuit of terrorists.

The IGP appreciated the success of Operation Zarb-e-Azb and informed that due to effective intelligence sharing and meticulous police planning, more than 1,300 hardcore militants, who had fled tribal areas, were arrested by the police, thereby denying any base to them in the settled areas and ensuring long-term peace. Later, the police chief presented a souvenir to the corps commander.