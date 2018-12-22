Four GDA officers among 6 booked

GUJRANWALA: The ACE on Friday booked six officials, including four GDA officers, over corruption, misuse of powers and fraud. ACE Regional Director Fareed Ahmed told that Sajjad Mehmood, Shahid Nadeem, Asghar Ali, Muhammad Idrees and Malik Nasir gave applications to the Anti-Corruption Establishment in which they alleged that the owners of Prime City Housing Scheme with coalition of the GDA officer sold plots without completing the development work, including sewerage, Sui gas, drainage and water tanks. They alleged that the plots reserved for a mosque and graveyard had also been sold by the scheme administration. During investigation, the allegations leveled against the accused were proved. The ACE now have registered cases against GDA town planning former director Tariq Rauf, town planning director Umer Farooq, deputy director Aqeel Raza, building inspector Amjad Shahzad and owners of housing scheme Ghulam Mustafa and Ashfaq Rabbani.