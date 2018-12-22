Students hold awareness walk to discourage aerial firing

JAMRUD: Students of the Government Degree College in Jamrud subdivision on Friday staged a walk against aerial firing.

The students, holding banners and placards, chanted slogans to raise awareness against ill effects of aerial firing. They marched in Jamrud bazaar and gathered at the historic Bab-e-Khyber.

Noor Sher Afridi, youth and sports affairs officer at Jamrud college, asked people to avoid firing into the air on festive occasions as it claimed lives of innocent people.

Noor Afridi said that festive firing should be banned and the local authorities must deal with the culprits according to the law.

He said the local administration, security forces and civil society should help them to stop such actions that could be made the cause of death of innocent people.A child had died due to festive firing in Jamrud last week.ax