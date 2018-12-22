Broken fence on M1 Motorway

PHC issues notice to federal govt, NHA chairman

By Bureau report

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Friday issued a notice to the federal government and National Highway Authority (NHA) chairman in a writ petition seeking court’s order to fence the M1 Motorway as animals and people crossed the broken fence unhindered.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan and Justice Qalandar Ali Khan issued the notice to the federal government through Secretary Communication, Chairman NHA and Inspector General Motorway and Highway Police, asking them to submit a reply in the petition. Asmatullah, a resident of Peshawar, had filed the writ petition through his lawyer Noor Alam Khan.

The lawyer argued that with the passage of time the fence on M1 had been taken away by people. He said at some places the fence had broken and animals were freely entering the motorway, which could cause a mishap.

He said the respondents were bound to protect the road users. It was pointed before the court that people were also standing on the sides of the motorway, which was illegal and against the rules.

The petitioner prayed before the court to direct the respondents to properly fence both the sides of the motorway. He requested the court to direct the respondents to make rules and fine the drivers for throwing garbage on the road.