close
Sat Dec 22, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 22, 2018

Quran Khawani for Munawar Mughal

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
December 22, 2018

Islamabad: The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) organised Quran Khawani for its former president and renowned business leader Munawar Mughal on his fourth death anniversary.

Ahmed Hassan Moughal, president & son of Munawar Mughal (late), Rafat Farid, senior vice president, Iftikhar Anwar Sethi, vice president ICCI, executive committee members, former presidents, senior members and large number of business community participated in the Quran Khawani. At the end, ‘Dua’ was offered for the deceased. Munawar Mughal died on 20th December 2014 due to cardiac arrest. He was one of the founding members of ICCI. He served twice as president ICCI and was also elected as Vice President, FPCCI. During his life, he rendered great services for the business community of the region.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad