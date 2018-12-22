Quran Khawani for Munawar Mughal

Islamabad: The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) organised Quran Khawani for its former president and renowned business leader Munawar Mughal on his fourth death anniversary.

Ahmed Hassan Moughal, president & son of Munawar Mughal (late), Rafat Farid, senior vice president, Iftikhar Anwar Sethi, vice president ICCI, executive committee members, former presidents, senior members and large number of business community participated in the Quran Khawani. At the end, ‘Dua’ was offered for the deceased. Munawar Mughal died on 20th December 2014 due to cardiac arrest. He was one of the founding members of ICCI. He served twice as president ICCI and was also elected as Vice President, FPCCI. During his life, he rendered great services for the business community of the region.