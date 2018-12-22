PBM to enrol 10 thousand orphans, street children in Sweet Houses

Islamabad: Pakistan Baitul Mall Managing Director Aon Abbas on Friday said 10,000 orphans and street children would be enrolled in Sweet Houses of Pakistan Baitul Mall (PBM) by 2019 as par vision of Prime Minister Imran khan.

Addressing inauguration of Sweet Home at Tehsil Jamrud he said that free medical, lodging, food, education and food would be provided to children at Sweet Homes. He said state acts as parent for orphans and stressed that it was not only responsibility of PBM to look after these orphans and destitute children, but every member of the society should have to play his role in this regard.

District Commissioner District Khyber Mohammad Aslam Wazir, director PBM KP. Abdul Manan Chaudhry, notable of the areas and people attended the inauguration ceremony. On the occasion, 50 children were enrolled in newly inaugurated sweet homes. Speaking to the participants he said that launching of sweet home in the Khyber district was evident of the fact that peace was restoring in this area. He said that sweet homes project would be extended to other districts of erstwhile FATA keeping in view the requirements.

He said presently around 4,000 orphan children were being provided state of art facilities in 38 sweet homes of PBM across the country. He said speedy construction work was being carried out on 26 more sweet homes which would be completed by March 2019. He said all stakeholder and philanthropists should join hand with PBM in this noble cause to make vision of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam and nation poet Allam Iqbal into reality.