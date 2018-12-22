Govt to re-introduce Civil Defence culture in educational institutions: Afridi

Islamabad: Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi on Friday said culture of civil defence would be re-introduced in educational institutions to maintain high standard of morale and strong will to win amongst students.

Addressing a ceremony held here at National Institution of Fire Technology (NIFT) to distribute certificates amongst 43 participants of Fire Officers Course, he said the students are future saviours of our country.

The minister emphasised, "We will give you peace of mind, ensure your capacity building and maximum facilities to NIFT in order to get modern skills of fire fighting. I understand unless you are not provided modern training you would not be able to perform up to the mark.

"Shehryar Afridi congratulated the course participants and said, "You will be sent abroad to have knowledge of modern fire fighting methods and also have a first-hand knowledge about modern equipment.

"He said, "The government would give you due respect and address your genuine issues.In this way we can make you a professional fire fighters. "The Minister said Pakistan is a peace loving sovereign country and has sacrificed more than 70,000 precious lives in war against terrorism, besides, suffering billions of Dollars financial losses.

He said under able leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan the government was trying to put the country on right track where people’s money would be spent on their welfare while law would be equal for rich and poor. Speaking on the occasion, Director General Civil Defence, Muhammad Hanif Khattak said Civil Defence in modern times is very essential for a civilized society.

He said different courses have been arranged during last five years across the country where more than 68,000 persons were imparted training of modern fire fighting. He also highlighted aims of Civil Defence which are to reduce to minimum the number of casualties, minimize damage and dislocation to essential services and ensure uninterrupted production in mills and factories.

Director NITF, Tariq Javed Qazi shed light on different aspects of 12-week Fire Officers Course and said during the period, the participants from Pakistan Army, Navy, Air Force, Police and other government departments were given lectures on modern fire fighting skills.

Field visits were also arranged for participants during course duration, he added. He also appreciated the faculty members for providing the best training to the participants. Major Farhan-ul-Haq won first position while Arshad Mahmood and Muhammad Rafique captured second and third positions respectively during course.