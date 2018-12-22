AIOU seminar

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) held here a seminar on importance of forensic biology and DNA test in criminal investigation. It was aimed at promoting academic training and education on scientific methods in determining criminal history of a particular case.

The seminar was arranged by the University’s department of Biology. Dr. Khalid M. Lodhi, department of Biological sciences, Fayetteville State University was the resource person.

He spoke in detail about the application of forensic biology (serology/DNA) and underlined the need of acquiring scientific know-how and on-job training for collecting physical evidences in criminal cases.

He emphasised that adopting of proper techniques for human identification in criminal investigation is highly important. He appreciated the academic role of AIOU in promoting education and training in forensic biology.