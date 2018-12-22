Wasa cracks down on 67 service stations

Rawalpindi: The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has taken action against 67 service stations since the operation was launched on December 18 carried on due to non possession of recycling plants by the owners in their stations.

This was told by Director Revenue, Aamir Ashfaque while briefing the Chairman, Wasa, Mohammad Arif Abbasi in a meeting held here Friday. The meeting was also attended by deputy director, revenue east zone, Rana Shams ur Rehman, deputy director, revenue west zone, Chaudhry Ameer Abbas besides other high officials of the department.

Aamir Ashfaq told that on the first day of crackdown, the specially constituted team took action against 15 owners of their service stations based in Rawalpindi city and adjoining areas. Taking action their service stations were closed. On the second day 26 while on 3rd day of the operation, the Wasa team closed 25 service stations. The operation was carried out in different areas of the city including Murree Road, Asghar Mall chowk, Chandni Chowk, Commercial Market, National Market, Saidpur Road etc. Prior to starting crackdown, Wasa through notices directed the owners of service stations to install recycling plants within a stipulated period of 2 months. However, only one owner followed the instructions of Wasa while others ignored the directives and fell prey to our action.

While appreciating the work of revenue staff, the chairman, Arif Abbasi directed them to continue the drive till the time, the owners install recycling plants in their service stations without sparing anyone irrespective of influence and political affiliations.

Later on, talking to this correspondent, Chairman, Arif Abbasi to a question said that Wasa on his directions has issued notices to owners of 250 housing societies asking them to pay water tariff along with dues since payments have not been collected from them. After the expiry of the given period, Wasa would take action against them. The non collection of water tariff from housing societies has caused huge loss to the revenue of Wasa over the years.

To another question related to bailout package demanded by Wasa from Punjab government worth Rs770 million, Arif Abbasi told that the matter would be decided by parliamentarians of Punjab Assembly and the cabinet would give its approval.

It would take time to get bailout package if the government give its nod in positive way, he said. He said that financial crisis in Wasa erupted due to inefficiency of the officials of the department. They themselves have to blame over the financial crunch in Wasa, the chairman stated.