close
Sat Dec 22, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 22, 2018

PMA concerned over doctor’s death

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 22, 2018

LAHORE: Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has shown concern over the mysterious death of a lady Dr Aroosha Naureen, working at gynae ward of Jinnah Hospital, Lahore. She was found dead in her hostel room on Thursday night. Dr S M Qaisar Sajjad, Secretary General PMA (Centre), said the medical fraternity was shocked to hear the news. Such incidence causes fidgety amongst the doctors community. Administration and police should avoid giving speculations that could negatively affect the investigation.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore