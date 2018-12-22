PMA concerned over doctor’s death

LAHORE: Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has shown concern over the mysterious death of a lady Dr Aroosha Naureen, working at gynae ward of Jinnah Hospital, Lahore. She was found dead in her hostel room on Thursday night. Dr S M Qaisar Sajjad, Secretary General PMA (Centre), said the medical fraternity was shocked to hear the news. Such incidence causes fidgety amongst the doctors community. Administration and police should avoid giving speculations that could negatively affect the investigation.