Cloudy forecast

LAHORE: Cold and dry weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the city here Friday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said continental air is likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next few days. They predicted that mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts, while very cold weather in northern parts of the country. Shallow foggy conditions are likely to continue in plains of Punjab, upper Sindh and Peshawar Division during morning/night hours. No rainfall was recorded in any city across the country. Friday's minimum temperature was recorded at Skardu where mercury dropped down to -12°C while in Lahore, it was 15°C.