Directive to ensure special job quota

LAHORE: Lahore Commissioner has directed all deputy commissioners to check the status of visually impaired person’s recruitment in private factories as per the rules.

Dr Mujtaba Piracha said government was concerned about the issues of disables including blind persons. He said Pakistan Blind Association must also give suggestions and cooperation to get registered remaining visually impaired persons in districts. He suggested giving quota to visually impaired persons as per their percentage in overall number of disables in districts jobs.

He said government was making sure of encouragement of visually impaired persons and their quota in government jobs. The commissioner Lahore said this while chairing a meeting with Pakistan Blind Association regarding their issues. PBA Chairman Muhammad Fiaz, President Khalid Mehmood, ACG Anum Zaid and all district officers of social welfare attended.

They said despite their recruitments, visually impaired persons should also be given technical and vocational trainings. The meeting was informed that registered number of visually impaired persons in Lahore was 2,000, in Kasur 906, in Nankana Sahib 331 and in Sheikhupura 422. The commissioner Lahore also directed officers concerned to present a comprehensive report on vacancies, postings and training status of visually impaired persons in districts.