Minister praises Christians’ role in Pakistan Movement

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has said that Christian community has played a pivotal role in Pakistan Movement and their festival teaches the lesson of unity, peace and love.

He was addressing a ceremony held in connection with Christmas at Alhamra Arts Council Friday to express solidarity with Christian employees which was attended amongst others by Executive Director Lahore Arts Council and other senior officers. He assured that the minorities’ festivals would be fully safeguarded and protected.

He along with Lahore Arts Council Executive Director cut a cake for Christian employees and congratulated them on the eve of Christmas. Executive Director Lahore Arts Council informed that Christian employees working in Alhamra Arts Council have been disbursed with salary in advance.

Later, the minister attended a Christmas event held by a private university and expressed gratitude to the management for inviting him on that event. He said that our Christian brothers have supported the PTI mission envisioned by Imran Khan who is striving for removing sense of deprivation and alienation among minorities. Earlier, he also attended a function held by Iranian Khana-e-Farhang in the honour of Persian teachers and other experts.

minorities: Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minority A Aijaz Alam has said that special bazaars as part of Christmas celebrations are being set up throughout the province. He said the Christian community people sacrificed their lives to protect the borders of the motherland. Protecting the minorities all over the country was the prime responsibility of the PTI government, the minister said at a Christmas cake-cutting ceremony held for the Punjab Assembly’s Christian employees.

Christmas ceremony: The Punjab Emergency Services/Rescue 1122 organised a cake-cutting ceremony here in connection with Christmas for its Christian employees serving in its headquarters, Emergency Services Academy and all districts of the Punjab on Friday.

This ceremony was also aimed to promote nationalism and express solidarity with the Christian community. Addressing the ceremony at Rescue Headquarters, Rescue 1122 Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer wished Merry Christmas to all rescuers from the Christian community serving in Rescue 1122 in Punjab and other community members living in the country and across the globe on the festive occasion of Christmas.

party: The Alliance Francaise and Annemarie-Schimmel Haus on Friday jointly organised a colorful Christmas party for students of German and French languages teaching schools affiliated with the Alliance Francaise and Annemarie-Schimmel Haus. The students’ parents were also present at function held to share the happiness and joy of Christmas.

notice: Provincial Minister for Schools Education Murad Raas on Friday took action against torture on a girl student, Areeba Jillani, of 10th grade of City District Government Girls High School, Garhi Shahu.