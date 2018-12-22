Working Women’s Day marked

LAHORE: National Working Women’s Day was observed here on Friday. The day is declared in recognition of the struggle of working women to secure a dignified and respectful working environment in Pakistan.

These views were expressed by speakers at an event “Working Women’s Day” organised by an NGO in collaboration with Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Lahore. Dr Shehla Javaid, speaking on this occasion, congratulated the NGO for providing a platform to the working women from different sectors and professions.

Discrimination against the women and girls at workplaces is a human rights violation and we together should stand up for it. She added that the awareness about the rights and existing laws always matter, and it has been observed in the past few years that Sexual Harassment Law at mostly workplaces is not implemented. But where it is implemented, inquiry committee is formed within the organisation, and decisions also go mostly in favour of women who lodge the complaint. Women are breaking silence and there is a high increase in the number of cases reported by women against Sexual Harassment at workplace.

Faiza Amjad said married women mostly are not encouraged at the workplace, and it is considered that they are not suitable to pay full attention to their offices due to having children, and household responsibilities. Together we need to work on this to make workplaces peaceful and women friendly.

Zahid Islam said that ending discrimination and violence against women and girls is at the core of the NGO’s mandate. Gender equality cannot be achieved until we start respecting women at workplaces.

Addressing the ceremony, Asma Aamir said women experience discrimination and violence at their workplaces, across all social status, class, or age group in Pakistan. For many of them, moment to report the incidents has not come yet, because speaking out can have fatal consequences, and survival is a long and complicated journey. Women are not the for decoration or show pieces in the offices. Equally competent women deserve equal wages in the world of work.

Sumaira Abid said working environment for the women is very poor. No relaxation are given to them, even at many places no over time is paid. Afshan Khan said working women are contributing well to the country economy, but women suffer more than men.