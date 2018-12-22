Women to be included in mainstream: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the PTI government is fully committed to include women in the mainstream of society adding that dream of empowering women would be materialised in the New Pakistan led by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In his message issued here on Friday, the chief minister said that Pakistan cannot progress without giving rights to the women and added that women will have to play an active role in the socio-economic and cultural development of the country. The rights given by the religion of Islam to the women are unprecedented having no other example in the annals of history.

It is worthwhile that Pakistani women have earned a niche in different sectors with their abilities and multifarious talents. Similarly, their role in administrative and defence related institutions is also very important, he added. He said that purpose of celebrating this day is to acknowledge the strong role played by women in the national development. On this day, we should also make a commitment to play our responsibilities for protecting the rights of the women around us. This day also provides an opportunity to encourage the women who have played an important role in different spheres of life so that they could move forward with confidence. Today, we also make a commitment that steps will be taken to protect the women rights in the society so as to provide a conducive atmosphere to them, he concluded.