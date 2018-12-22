Govt committed to austerity: minister

Federal Minister for Privatisation and Aviation Mohammad Mian Soomro has said that the government is committed to exercising austerity by avoiding unnecessary expenditures for saving public money.

Therefore, it is binding duty of every government organisation to take all cost-saving measures in every public spending, Soomro said during a visit to the headquarters of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Friday.

The minister urged the CAA management to further facilitate passengers at airports as well as to address public complaints without any delay. “Passengers’ comfort and convenience should be our top priority if we really want to grow the aviation business in the country.”

He said that an advanced mechanism should be introduced to promptly receive feedback of passengers on the airport services to resolve any issue immediately. He asked the CAA management to create an ideal regulatory environment to attract more airlines to start their operations in Pakistan.

He directed the CAA management to keep working hard for the growth of the aviation sector for the country’s economic development. Earlier, on his arrival, the minister was welcomed by CAA Director General Hassan Baig and the additional director general.