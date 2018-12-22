Eight suspects arrested by Rangers

The Rangers on Friday claimed to have arrested eight suspects during ongoing raids in various locations of the city.

According to a spokesperson for the paramilitary force, four suspects, identified as Badshah Hussain, Abdur Rahim, Naeem Syed and Shahid Ali Imtiaz, were arrested during a raid conducted on a tip-off in Gadap Town. The suspects are allegedly involved in various cases of street crimes and robberies.

The spokesperson added that the Rangers arrested four more suspects during a series of raids in the Sharifabad and Nazimabad areas. The suspects, who are allegedly involved in street crimes and drug peddling, have been identified as Ayaz, Qamar Zaman, Abdul Wakeel and Hassan.

The paramilitary force also claimed to have recovered arms, ammunition and drugs from the suspects’ possession. The suspects were later handed over to the police for the initiation of legal proceedings.