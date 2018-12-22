Cane commissioner told to look into non-issuance of indents to growers

The Sindh High Court has directed the cane commissioner to look into the non-issuance of indents to sugar cane growers by sugar mills and exercise his power in accordance with the law.

Hearing a petition of sugar mills owners against fixation of fresh sugar cane prices by the agriculture department, the court also directed the cane commissioner to contact sugar mills which have not started crushing and failed to issue indents to growers.

The Sindh government had notified the sugar cane price at Rs182 per 40 kilogrammes and directed the factories in the province to pay quality premium to cane growers at the end of the crushing season. However, Mirpurkhas sugar mill and others challenged the agriculture department’s notification of the price fixing.

The cane commissioner submitted that 24 out of 34 sugar mills have started crushing. The growers’ representative submitted that sugar mills have not issued indents to the growers despite the start of the crushing season.

The counsel for sugar mills denied the statement of growers and submitted that without issuance of indents it is not possible to collect sugar cane and start crushing. He assured the court that sugar mills will look into the matter if indents were not being issued to the growers and same to be issued to the growers.

The SHC’s division bench headed by Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar directed the cane commissioner to look into the matter and exercise his power in accordance with the law so that issue could be resolved.

In another matter with regard to payment of outstanding dues to the growers, the cane commissioner sought one month’s time to submit the compliance report. He said various sessions have been held to resolve the non-payment issue. The court directed the cane commissioner to ensure payment to growers where sugar mills admitted their liability and submit the compliance report within 30 days.

It is pertinent to mention that SHC had on October 30 also directed the Sindh government to constitute a sugar cane control board and ordered that price of sugar cane as may be fixed by the board shall be notified by the government before November 30, positively.

The court had observed that under Section 3 of the Sugar Factories Control Act, the Sindh government is required to establish a sugar cane control board with a chairman and its members. The court said that under the Act the government may on the recommendations of the board or otherwise by a notification determine minimum price of sugar cane having regard to the cost of production and the return to the grower from alternative crops and the general trend of prices of agriculture commodities.

It further said that the owner of a factory shall pay quality premium at the end of the crushing season at such rates as may be determined by the government in proportion of sucrose recovery of such factory in excess of base level sucrose contents viz 8.7 per 100 kilogrammes and price of the cane shall be paid to the grower by issuing payee’s account cheques.

The court observed that consistent with Section 8 of the Act, the occupier of a factory is bound to send a notice to the cane commissioner in the prescribed form intimating him of his intention to start crushing one clear month before the crushing starts but it unequivocally stipulates that occupier shall start crushing by a date not later than November 30 of each year.

The court further observed that mills shall send a notice to the cane commissioner for showing their intention to start crushing strictly in accordance with section 8 of the Act.

PECHS master plan

The Supreme Court has directed the federal law officer and Ministry of Housing and Works to submit a master plan of Pakistan Employees Cooperative Housing Society (PECHS) on an application against encroachment of a drain in PECHS Block-6.

A three-member SC bench headed by Justice Mushir Alam was hearing a petition filed by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) seeking the removal of illegally built shops from the drain.

The KMC had approached the court against the alleged illegal construction on a drain passing through Block-6 of PECHS. The court took exception to the Ministry of Housing and Works’ non-compliance with court directives and directed the federal law officer to submit a report along with master plan of PECHS by the next hearing.

The bench stated that it wanted to examine under which law the drain’s land has been allotted for construction of shops. KMC director master plan had submitted that as many as 89 shops had illegally been built over the drain’s land and sold out in violation of building rules and regulations. He said the unauthorised constructions were causing hurdles in cleaning the drain, which could expose the residents to difficulties.