‘Deep Sea Fishing Licensing Policy not enforced yet’

The Deep Sea Fishing Licensing Policy 2018 is in abeyance [being held in a state of suspension] and all stakeholders will be taken on board before proceeding further on it, the Ministry of Ports and Shipping told the Sindh High Court on Friday.

Filing comments on a petition filed at the SHC against the federal policy announced earlier this year, Assistant Fisheries Development Commissioner Mohammad Farhan Khan submitted that the process for granting fishing licenses in Zone-III of the Pakistani exclusive economic zone (EEZ) has been stopped.

Justifying the policy, the fisheries commissioner submitted that significant negative change was recorded in the fishing practices of local fisheries by installation of power winches on trawlers and using fine trawl net which does not allow juvenile fish to escape. As a result, stock in Pakistani EEZ, including internal waters and from baseline to 200 nautical miles, has depleted to an alarming state.

He mentioned that results of stock assessment surveys indicate that the demersal stock has reached a precarious stage which may lead to the collapse of stocks of fish and shellfish species in Pakistani waters. He added that the survey has established that the country’s fisheries resources are under serious threat due to overloading and harmful fishing gears.

According to the commissioner, the state of affairs was caused due to over-exploitation, unsustainable fishing, trawling and mushrooming of local fishing fleet. He said that the federal government formulated the fishing licensing policy in order to rectify the situation, undertake remedial measures and also to protect the interests and substances of local fishermen.

He added that the objective of the policy was to eliminate unregulated fishing beyond 12 nautical miles, conserve fish stock which was essential for sustenance and ensure availability of fish in EEZ for future generations.

The commissioner pointed out that the United Nations survey report portrays an alarming situation of Pakistan EEZ predicting 80 per cent of demersal fish stock being depleted and on its way to extinction.

He submitted that the use of lethal nets also captures juvenile fish and fish seed with trawling and such acts were carried out with impunity by the local fishing mafia and was being blamed on foreign fishing entities which have not been operating for the last 12 years.

Khan further said fishing activities carried out by illegal trawlers invariably trespasses territorial waters up to 200 NMs and the report of fisheries resource appraisal of Pakistan indicates alarm over stocks and recommended that the only option to save the fishing sector from extinction was in adherence to basic principles of sustainable fishing practices.

He alleged that current precarious situation of our fish stock was only caused due to the unregulated fishing carried out by the uninhibited licenses issued by the provincial government to the fishing mafia at the expense of local fishermen.

The commissioner said the Deep Sea Fishing Licensing Policy was mandatory to fulfil the international obligation to United Nations’ code of conduct for responsible fisheries and UN General Assembly resolutions. He said the provisions of mandatory tracking vessel monitoring system in the new policy will ensure the safety of the fishermen in case of any distress in the sea.

The fisheries commissioner requested the court to dismiss the petition of the Sindh Fishermen Cooperative Society as non-maintainable as, according to him, they moved the court to cause destructive measures against the interests of the present and future generations. The SHC’s division bench headed by Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar after taking the comments on record adjourned the hearing till January 23.