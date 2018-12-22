KP minister says amended MTI Act to bound BoGs

PESHAWAR: Minister for Health Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan said on Friday that the amended Medical Teaching Institutes (MTI) Act passed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly would bound the board of governors (BoGs) and management of hospitals.

He said that amending the act was aimed at improving the provision of health facilities to the common man. The minister said it would also create a system of check and balance between MTIs and provincial government and the Health Department so that all hospitals were made accountable.

Appreciating the role of the Provincial Assembly Members for adopting the bill, the minister said a board would be constituted to overview and analyse the affairs of MTIs and specifies goals and target for them, to be possible after the new amended law.

He said the new act would help improve and update the governance system of MTIs and upgrade the medical teaching system as per the modern era. The minister said the new system would accept the challenges of healthcare and medical teaching surrounding our nation and the global competition would also be won by our medical education system.

Dr Hisham said the aim of present government's health policy is to provide health facilities to the poor people in every corner of the province. He said that improving the standard of all hospitals is the need of the hour. He said the new act would help the provincial government to keep vigilance on the boards and managements of MTIs. It merits a mention here that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has passed the amended MTI Act presented by the government.