Sustainable peace not possiblesans inclusive society: moot

TOBA TEK SINGH: Speakers at a series of events on Friday asserted that sustainable and just peace is not possible to achieve without setting up an inclusive society by eliminating all forms of extremism, terrorism, violence, abuse, exploitation and discrimination and by ensuring equal access to justice for all, participatory decision-making and special attention to the rights of the youth and the women. The two-day conference held at Government Girls’ College, Toba Tek Singh, as part of Paigham-e-Pakistan/ Dukhtaran-e-Pakistan initiatives launched by the Government of Pakistan comprised several sessions, including ‘Islamic Society, Establishment of Peace and National Unity’, ‘Role of Women in Establishment of Peace in Society’ and ‘Role of Local Government and Village Admin in Promotion of Peace’. The events were jointly organized by the Government of Punjab, Islamic Research Institute (IRI), Islamabad, Dukhtaran-e-Pakistan, and Bashar, a non-governmental organization.

Punjab Minister for Women Development Ashifa Riaz Fityana chaired the conference, which was attended by a large number of local government and district administration officials, students, youth activists, ulema, academicians, intellectuals and civil society members.

In their addresses, the speakers said Pakistan was facing multiple political, ethnic, social, religious and sectarian conflicts at present, which require immediate attention and prompt redressal. They said peace and conflict resolution were vital preconditions for sustainable economic growth, democracy and development, adding that educational institutions and religious seminaries can effectively train the youth to counter growing radicalism and extremism in the society, particularly by discouraging the elements promoting violence. They were of the view that inclusion of topics in curriculum related to peace, tolerance, fundamental rights and constitutionalism can strengthen the knowledge-base of the students to actively play an important role for the betterment of society through establishment of peace and stability.

The speakers warned the participants against a hybrid war unleashed by the enemy to divide Pakistan on linguistic, ethnic and religious lines. They said promoting equality in the society where there was no disparity on the basis of gender, religion, language and caste was imperative to foil all sorts of propaganda against the country.

They were of the view that empowerment of women was vital to rein in the forces of terrorism and violent extremism, adding that the women often being the first teachers of children can play a vital role in educating young people to value peace and not destruction.

The speakers said education interventions also have a very strong role in the peace-building architecture, adding that education addresses the root causes of extremism and violence and is thus a sustainable long-term solution for conflict resolution and establishment of peace.The speakers stated that Islamic culture was based on Holy Quran, and emphasized the need to promote Quranic teachings to build a peaceful society.