Wasa Pindi takes action against 67 service stations

RAWALPINDI: The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has taken action against 67 service stations since the operation was launched on December 18 due to non possession of recycling plants by the owners in their stations. This was stated by Director Revenue, Aamir Ashfaque while briefing the Chairman Wasa, Mohammad Arif Abbasi, in a meeting held here Friday. Aamir Ashfaq said on the first day of crackdown, the team took action against 15 owners of service stations based in Rawalpindi city and adjoining areas. Taking action, their service stations were closed. On the second day, 26 while on the 3rd day of the operation, the Wasa team closed 25 service stations. The operation was carried out in different areas of the city including Murree Road, Asghar Mall chowk, Chandni Chowk, Commercial Market, National Market, Saidpur Road etc. Prior to starting the crackdown, Wasa through notices directed the owners of service stations to install recycling plants within two months. However, only one owner followed the instructions of Wasa while others ignored the directives.