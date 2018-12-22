ANP sees fresh polls plan to give PTI two-thirds majority

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) leaders have claimed that a situation was being evolved for fresh general election to give the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) two-thirds majority in the National Assembly.

They expressed these views at a public rally organized here on Friday to mark the sixth death anniversary of senior party leader and provincial minister Bashir Ahmad Bilour, who lost his life in a suicide bombing in Peshawar. ANP central vice president Ghulam Ahmad Bilour, general secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain, provincial president Ameer Haider Hoti, and provincial deputy general secretary Aimal Wali Khan spoke on the occasion.

The ANP leaders said that once the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) stood targeted, the there was a plan to plan to fix Pakistan People's Party (PPP) to pave the way for giving the PTI two-thirds majority in the National Assembly in fresh election.

They said that they would not let anyone to cause further deterioration in the political situation in the country. They said that free and fair election was the only solution for the political stability and prosperity of Pakistan. They demanded administrative and legal reforms in the erstwhile tribal areas and provision of Rs100 billion special fund pledged by the government for its development. Claiming that certain elements were conspiring against the 18th constitutional amendment, the ANP leaders warned that such a move would have dire consequences for the country.

They said that 'Benami accounts' were being exposed.