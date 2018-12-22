Government initiates plan to enrol out-of-school children

Islamabad: The government is considering to initiate feasible afternoon shifts in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) schools to meet accommodation shortage under a new plan being introduced to upgrade facilities and bring out of school children to schools, especially girls.

The students, especially girls would be provided access to secondary schools either through the establishment of new schools, up-gradation or by providing transport facility in remote areas.

A document highlighting present government’s education plans on Friday revealed that missing facilities would also be provided in existing schools to attract and retain children. The government would redeploy unused buildings as education facilities as this plan has been successfully implemented in certain parts of Balochistan.

The latest education data indicates that there are almost 22.5 million out of school children with more girls than boys in the country. Primary net enrolment across the country has remained static across the years and even shows a decrease in some provinces. There is a large gender, economic and geographic disparity in education enrolment across the country.

The document showed that initially the plan would be implemented in ICT schools and later be extended across the country in consultation provincial authorities to address out of school children matter.

The document further revealed that Federal Education and Professional Training Division is all set to maximize existing school infrastructure by consolidating primary, middle and high schools aimed at tackling issue of out-of-school-children. The government would focus Waseela-e-Taleem programme under which cash transfers for education under Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) would be made conditional with the objective to increase primary enrolment.