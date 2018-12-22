Militant commanders held in Karachi

KARACHI: Police on Friday claimed to have arrested two commanders of the banned militant outfit TTP from the Bahadurabad area.

The commanders of the banned militant outfit arrested included Rehmat Ali Shah alias Qari Sahib and Sabir Shah alias Mullah. According to district East SSP Ghulam Azfar Mahesar, the suspects arrested were associated with the Javed Swati group of Tehreek-e-Taliban, Swat chapter, adding that the suspect Rehmat Ali Shah was involved attacking a police post in Bajaur in 2009 with a bomb while the suspect Sabir Shah had been operating a Taliban network in the Kati Pahari area of district west of Karachi.

The suspects had managed to escape to Afghanistan through Quetta after the Karachi operation began on September 2013, said the police official. Sabir was also a close aide of TTP-Swat commander Akhtar Zaman. The police also claimed to have recovered arms, ammunitions and hand grenades from their possession. Cases against them were registered while further investigation was underway.