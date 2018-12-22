FIA arrests Hawala operators in Karachi

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Sindh, during their late Thursday night operations have arrested suspects who were involved in Hawala and Hundi business and also recovered items used for the purpose.

A spokesman for the FIA said on the basis of information, it was found that Abu Talib and his two sons Danish and Talha in Gul Plaza, MA Jinnah Road, were involved in sending money to China through Hawala/Hundi.

An FIA raiding party successfully conducted a raid at the above premises but the shopkeepers of Gul Plaza gathered and created a mob and kept the FIA raiding party under hostage and obstructed the team in conducting their official duties.

The mob was created under the instigation of Abu Talib, President of the Gul Plaza Shopkeepers Association. The mob assaulted the FIA team and started shouting slogans against FIA.

The Pakistan Rangers and police also reached at the scene and supported the FIA team, which successfully arrested the aforementioned persons and further necessary action in accordance with the provisions of law.

Also arrested were Bashir and Muzammil engaged in illegal business of Hawala/ Hundi in the Akbar Cloth Market, MA Jinnah Road, Karachi. They were found involved in illegal business of transfer of money through illegal channel of Hawala/Hundi i.e. inward/outward remittances without using the legal channel of banks in violation of the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act (FERA) 1947 and causing loss to the government exchequer. Further investigations are underway.