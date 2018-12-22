‘PNEC producing quality engineers for evolving industry of Pakistan’

KARACHI: President Dr Arif Alvi here on Friday asked the graduating students of Pakistan Navy Engineering College (PNEC) to reach the level where human intelligence and artificial intelligence integrate.

Addressing the 30th convocation ceremony of PNEC, a constituent of National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) at Bahria Auditorium, he said the synapse of intelligence integration was requirement of the present era.

President Dr Arif Alvi, being the chief guest, conferred degrees on the graduating students while Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Chief of the Naval Staff and Lt Gen (retd) Naveed Zaman, Rector NUST, also graced the occasion with their presence.

A total of 339 graduates were awarded degrees out of which three received PhD degrees, 53 received masters degrees whereas 283 received BE degrees in the disciplines of mechanical, electrical, IME and BS in Management Information Systems.

To acknowledge the outstanding academic performance of students in their respective disciplines, President Arif Alvi awarded 29 medals to the position holders, including 10 President Gold Medals, five Chief of the Naval Staff Gold Medals, seven Chancellor Silver Medals and seven Rector Gold Medals.

Dr Arif Alvi congratulated the graduating students and their parents. He urged the students to carry their skills and learning with humility and in some manner pay it back to the society and to those who were less privileged.

He observed that the PNEC was producing quality engineers for the evolving industry of Pakistan.President Arif appreciated the PNEC’s concerted efforts to strengthen the culture of research and development and apprised the audience that Government of Pakistan had also announced a number of faculty development programmes and research grant schemes through the Higher Education Commission.

While addressing the audience, the rector apprised that NUST was making all-out efforts to provide the best engineering education to its students in multiple disciplines to meet the country’s requirements.

He informed that due to excellence in education achieved in relatively short span of time, Quality Standard (QS) world university rankings has placed NUST on 417th position among the 500 top world universities.

He said that NUST had also been ranked number 1 university in HEC’s ranking since 2015. The graduates should put in their best efforts in their future assignments and for contributing towards national development.

Earlier, in his welcome address Commandant PNEC, Commodore Habib Ur Rehman, highlighted that PNEC graduates were present across the globe.He informed that 90 percent of PNEC graduates were hired for employment within six months of graduation. He further apprised the audience that in order to enhance intellectual and analytical abilities, the students are provided different forums to share and express their potential.

He stated that PNEC had established strong linkages with more than 50 renowned national and international industries and students get hands-on experiences through 100 percent internship programs and industrial visits. In 2018, PNEC teams participated in four international competitions and won awards.

A large number of naval officers, dignitaries and parents of graduating students attended the ceremony.