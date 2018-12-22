close
Sat Dec 22, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 22, 2018

10kg hashish seized, three held

National

NOWSHERA: The police on Friday seized 10 kilograms of hashish and arrested three persons in the limits of Risalpur Police Station. The sources said acting on a tip-off, In-charge of Risalpur Police Station Alamgir Khan had put up a barricade near the Rashakai Interchange. They said that the cops signalled a car (1249/LRB) to stop and recovered six-kilograms of hashish from its secret cavities. The police arrested Imran and Shafqat. In another action, ASI Zameen Khan of Sabirabad arrested an alleged drug pusher identified as Zakir and recovered four kilograms of hashish from him.

