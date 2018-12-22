Currency smuggling case

Customs court issues arrest warrant for Ayyan

By Khalid Iqbal

RAWALPINDI: The Special Customs Court (SCC), Rawalpindi, Judge Arshad Bhutta, has again issued non-bailable warrant for supermodel Ayyan Ali arrest in the currency smuggling case here on Friday. The decision was taken after Ayyan failed to appear in the court multiple times after being summoned in the case.

However, the fashion model’s counsel informed the court that the defendant had been permitted to travel abroad due to ill-health and will return to the country in February. Stating that the warrants will not be revoked until Ayyan surrenders, the court said the accused failed to appear before the judge for three years.

Adjourning the hearing till January 18, 2019, the judge remarked that the trial shall resume in the absence of the accused. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has unearthed a link of model Ayyan Ali with fake bank accounts. Sources said, “Transactions of millions of rupees had been made in Ayyan Ali's account from fake accounts.”