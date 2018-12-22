close
Sat Dec 22, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 22, 2018

Opposition needs not justice but Justice Qayyum: Murad

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
December 22, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Communication Murad Saeed said he wanted to know whether the opposition desires Justice or Justice Qayyum. “I also ask them whether they want Ehtesab or Ehtesab Rehman,” he said. The last day of the NA session witnessed walkout of the proceedings by the opposition members against outburst in response to views of Saad Rafique, from Murad Saeed who said the opposition was afraid of accountability. “They start walkout from the House whenever we talk about accountability,” he said.

The opposition parties which were expecting a positive response from the government, protested against remarks of the federal minister Murad Saeed who said the opposition was afraid of accountability. “It were PPP and PML-N which appointed the NAB chairman,” he said. He said that he should be expelled from the House if he has uttered an unparliamentary word. The opposition after raising commotion over the speech, walked out of the session.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story