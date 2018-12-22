Opposition needs not justice but Justice Qayyum: Murad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Communication Murad Saeed said he wanted to know whether the opposition desires Justice or Justice Qayyum. “I also ask them whether they want Ehtesab or Ehtesab Rehman,” he said. The last day of the NA session witnessed walkout of the proceedings by the opposition members against outburst in response to views of Saad Rafique, from Murad Saeed who said the opposition was afraid of accountability. “They start walkout from the House whenever we talk about accountability,” he said.

The opposition parties which were expecting a positive response from the government, protested against remarks of the federal minister Murad Saeed who said the opposition was afraid of accountability. “It were PPP and PML-N which appointed the NAB chairman,” he said. He said that he should be expelled from the House if he has uttered an unparliamentary word. The opposition after raising commotion over the speech, walked out of the session.