Shelters to be set up for attendants at four Lahore hospitals

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Prof Yasmin Rashid has directed the authorities concerned to establish shelters for the attendants of patients in public hospitals.

In the first phase, four teaching hospitals in Lahore and Rawalpindi Holy Family Hospital would make arrangements for provision of shelters in view of the cold weather. The minister chaired a meeting of medical superintendents (MS) of the teaching hospitals and said, “We are going to make shelters for attendants of patients at Services Hospital, Jinnah Hospital, Lahore General Hospital, Punjab Institute of Cardiology and Rawalpindi Holy Family Hospital within a week. Other public hospitals would also be equipped with such facility in the next phase.”

The MSs pointed out the available venues in their respective hospitals. The minister said provision of shelters at hospitals was actually implementation of the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. “We cannot leave people for fighting hardships in the open sky” she said. She also directed the MSs for making arrangements for extra beds in emergencies of hospitals.