Henry given helping hand as Ligue 1 returns to full strength

PARIS: Thierry Henry has been sent reinforcements as he continues his faltering bid to save Monaco from relegation in a Ligue 1 weekend which returns to a full programme of fixtures after weeks of disruption.

Henry’s Monaco are 19th, three points away from safety heading into the last round of matches before the winter break, and host bottom-club Guingamp on Saturday as they look for just their fourth win of a miserable campaign.

On Thursday, they recruited veteran coach Franck Passi to flank the decorated former Arsenal and France striker and his inexperienced staff, who came to Ligue 1 from youth football at Arsenal and Benfica.

Henry called the appointment “added value” and claimed that he and the club “wanted to have this band (together) for a little while” as they look to escape the drop less than two years after beating all-conquering Paris Saint-Germain to the league title and getting to the semi-finals of the Champions League.

“It did not happen quickly, we were looking for a deputy to complete the staff,” said Henry. “I had the opportunity to meet Franck about three weeks ago, we had a good discussion and we immediately hooked up.”