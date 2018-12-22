close
Sat Dec 22, 2018
AFP
December 22, 2018

China’s death penalty in ‘decline’: top judge

World

BEIJING: The use of capital punishment is "declining" in China but abolition is still far away because of popular support for the death penalty, said a judge from the China’s highest court. Beijing carries out more executions each year than any other country, according to human rights groups -- but the exact number is a state secret. While China’s legal system has tightened regulation of capital punishment in recent years, "the conditions for abolishing the death penalty in China are not yet met," said Li Xiao, a judge at the Supreme People’s Court.

