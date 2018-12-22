London Gatwick airport reopens after drone chaos

GATWICK AIRPORT, United Kingdom: London’s Gatwick Airport reopened on Friday after mysterious drone sightings caused chaos that left tens of thousands of passengers stranded over the past three days.

Police are still hunting for the drone operator or operators, while military resources have been deployed to safeguard Britain’s second-busiest airport. A Gatwick spokesman said that 91 of Friday’s 412 scheduled arrivals had been cancelled, while 64 of 371 scheduled departures had also been scrapped.

Passengers, many trying to get home for Christmas or to start their holidays, were advised to check the status of their flights before travelling to the airport. Gatwick’s chief operating officer Chris Woodroofe told BBC radio that police were yet to find the operator of the drones and the airport was only able to reopen its sole runway due to the "additional mitigating measures" provided by government agencies and the military.

The army was called in on Thursday to offer support, with the defence ministry deploying what was described only as specialist equipment. Transport Secretary Chris Grayling told the BBC that "military capabilities" were being deployed".

"There are a range of measures which are there today which should give passengers confidence that they are safe to fly," he said. Government officials held an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the situation.

There have been more than 50 sightings of the device or devices since 9:00 pm (2100 GMT) on Wednesday and shooting down the drone is now an option, Jason Tingley of Sussex Police told reporters.

"We will do what we can to take that drone out of the sky and remove that disruption so we can get Gatwick back to normal," he said. Justin Burtenshaw, head of armed policing for Sussex and Surrey said on Thursday: "Each time we believe we get close to the operator, the drone disappears. When we look to reopen the airfield the drone reappears".

Sussex Police Assistant Chief Constable Steve Barry said officers were working on the theory there was more than one drone, although the last sighting was at around 10:00 pm (2200 GMT) on Thursday. Some 10,000 passengers were affected on Wednesday night, and a further 110,000 who had been due to either take off or land at the airport on 760 flights on Thursday.